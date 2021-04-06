(CBS DETROIT)-For Chuck Hiller and about a hand full of other seniors at Henry Ford Village in Dearborn they’re living out their golden years by providing some entertainment, among other things for the over 700 residents at the village.

“This is the little cherry on top of everything else we have,” said Hiller, a TV host and camera man for Community TV at Henry Ford Village.

That cherry Hiller is speaking of is not so little, in fact the seniors are running a pretty big TV production there.

“We have a sports program called “The Sports Guys” which features a round table of residents discussing our local sports teams, we cover the many concerts and lectures that go on here,” says Ann Diaz-Perry, the Community TV coordinator at the Village.

Diaz-Perry says, there’s a total of six monthly and weekly shows ran solely by the senior residents who create, host and produce a full television production for the village’s own in-house TV studio. She helps to train the volunteers on everything from operating the high-tech equipment to working on camera.

“Our residents are always learning and it does help keep them sharp and active,” said Diaz-Perry during an interview Tuesday.

Hiller says everyone brings their own unique talents to each production, he has a background in broadcast, taking classes in the 80s, however, his “Sports Guys” co-host came in with no broadcast experience, but an athletic passion.

“And I trained just as early as I could to work in the TV and it’s like almost rediscovering yourself,” said Brian Rodgers, a sports talk show host at Henry Ford Village.

During the pandemic, the production crew has come up with fun and interactive ways for residents to get involved like a live cooking demonstration show with their in-house chef.

“As he’s doing it he’s explaining the nutrition value of everything,” said Hiller.

Residents are also given a bag of ingredients so they can cook along with the chef. As for the production crew, well they’re not slowing down on cooking up some great content.

“With a wonderful set of people all different backgrounds but when we come in here we’re focused on one thing and that’s doing the best show possible,” Hiller said.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.