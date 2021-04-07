BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A house fire killed two people before dawn Tuesday in southwestern Michigan, authorities said.
The roof had collapsed when Benton Harbor firefighters arrived after 4:30 a.m., the Public Safety Department said.
One victim was in a front room while the other was in the kitchen. Their names and ages were not immediately released.
"At this point, there is no determination of the cause of the fire," the department said.
