DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Poker Lotto
QH-3C-4D-5D-7DREAD MORE: Oakland University: Students Living On Campus Must Be Vaccinated Prior To Fall Move-In
Midday Daily 3
4-6-0
Midday Daily 4
7-7-3-0
Daily 3
7-2-1
Daily 4
4-2-6-8
Fantasy 5
07-14-18-21-27READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Will There Be A Fourth Relief Payment?
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
10-15-21-22-25-26-33-34-36-39-44-45-46-47-48-50-51-64-66-69-77-78
Mega Millions
01-19-20-32-42, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3
Estimated jackpot: $184 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $43 millionMORE NEWS: Seniors At Henry Ford Village Run A High-Tech Production TV Studio For Hundreds Of Residents
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.