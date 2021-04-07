  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Matt Christopherson
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Poker Lotto

QH-3C-4D-5D-7D

Midday Daily 3

4-6-0

Midday Daily 4

7-7-3-0

Daily 3

7-2-1

Daily 4

4-2-6-8

Fantasy 5

07-14-18-21-27

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

10-15-21-22-25-26-33-34-36-39-44-45-46-47-48-50-51-64-66-69-77-78

Mega Millions

01-19-20-32-42, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3

Estimated jackpot: $184 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

