(CBS DETROIT) – Oakland University is requiring all students living on campus to get the covid vaccine.
This makes them the first public university in Michigan to issue such a mandate.READ MORE: Michigan Lottery Results For Tuesday, April 7, 2021
The goal, according to Oakland University President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, is for every member of the OU community to receive a vaccination before the end of the spring semester, and to ensure that all students, faculty, and staff are completely immunized before the start of the fall semester.
“We are fortunate that Oakland is receiving these vaccines at a time when Michigan is experiencing a dramatic increase in both the number of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 variants,” she said. “The most effective way to prevent infection and transmission of this virus is vaccination. I expect everyone will do their part and get vaccinated.”
Students will be required to show proof of vaccination before moving in on August 27. Exceptions will be made for students who seek a religious or medical exemption.
This requirement means students living in any of Oakland’s six residence halls, Ann V. Nicholson Apartments, George T. Matthews Courts Apartments, or Greek cottages, must be fully vaccinated before check-in. Further, the verification of vaccination status must be submitted prior to moving in.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Will There Be A Fourth Relief Payment?
“By immunizing our entire community, we can return to pre-pandemic normalcy,” said Pescovitz. “Along with wearing a mask and social distancing, vaccinations are key for us to repopulate campus, and re-introduce the many special features that make up the OU experience.”
University officials say they’ll also have 5,200 doses of all three available vaccines for any student needing a shot.
MORE NEWS: Seniors At Henry Ford Village Run A High-Tech Production TV Studio For Hundreds Of Residents
Beginning April 7, COVID-19 vaccinations will be widely available on campus. Students living on campus must be vaccinated prior to fall move-in on Aug. 27. Exceptions will be made for students who seek a religious or medical exemption. https://t.co/FdAsArWn79
— Oakland University (@oaklandu) April 5, 2021
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.