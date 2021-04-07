  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
detroit, detroit police, Fatal Hit And Run, hit and run, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that left a 61-year-old man dead.

It happened Tuesday night in the area of Gratiot and Georgia.

Police say the 61-year-old man was hit by an unknown suspect in an unknown vehicle.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Any with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

