(CBS DETROIT) – Wayne State University is suspending all in-person classes and activities due to Michigan’s massive spike in COVID cases.
The 10-day suspension starts Wednesday and includes classes, spring sports, and any other on-campus events.
Students living on campus will be allowed to stay, however, no guests are allowed.
In 10 days, Wayne State University says they will re-examine metrics on campus, in the region and across the state. If the situation has improved, the university will re-engage the activities that have been suspended.
If the metrics continue to show a heightened infection rate, Wayne State says they will extend this period of limited on-campus activities accordingly.
