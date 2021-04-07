  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:coronavirus, covid-19, detroit, In-Person Classes, Michigan, Wayne State University

(CBS DETROIT) – Wayne State University is suspending all in-person classes and activities due to Michigan’s massive spike in COVID cases.

The 10-day suspension starts Wednesday and includes classes, spring sports, and any other on-campus events.

READ MORE: Gas Prices Could Continue To Fluctuate, Prices Hit Year-High

Students living on campus will be allowed to stay, however, no guests are allowed.

READ MORE: Michigan Denied Standardized Testing Waiver For This Year

In 10 days, Wayne State University says they will re-examine metrics on campus, in the region and across the state. If the situation has improved, the university will re-engage the activities that have been suspended.

If the metrics continue to show a heightened infection rate, Wayne State says they will extend this period of limited on-campus activities accordingly.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Man Who Climbed Capitol Wall Charged In Riot

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.