(CBS Detroit) — Both directions of I-75 will be closed between M-102 (8 Mile Road) and I-696 for two consecutive weekends.
The first weekend closure will begin at 11 p.m. Friday, April 9, and end by 5 a.m. Monday, April 12. The following weekend, the freeway closure begins at 11 p.m. on Friday, April 16, and ends by 5 a.m. Monday, April 19.READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
The consecutive weekend closures are needed to allow crews to safely demolish the Browning Avenue pedestrian bridge and set bridge beams on the Shevlin Avenue vehicular bridge and Highland Avenue pedestrian bridge in the city of Hazel Park.READ MORE: Michigan Lottery Results For Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Before both freeway closures, crews will begin closing ramps at 9 p.m. and start freeway lane closures at 10 p.m. All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from Davison Freeway to 9 Mile Road. All ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from 14 Mile to 9 Mile roads.
During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on 8 Mile Road to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound I-696 back to northbound I-75. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound I-696 to southbound M-1, then eastbound 8 Mile Road back to southbound I-75.MORE NEWS: Gas Prices Could Continue To Fluctuate, Prices Hit Year-High
Visit http://www.modernize75.com to stay updated on the progression of the I-75 modernization project.