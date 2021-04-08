(CBS DETROIT)-A design crew rolls out the carpet on a brand new community center for residents at the Coolidge Place housing complex in Oak Park.

“People can come in with their families and use the space in 800 different ways.” Said Rachel Stewart President of Gardner-White

Not only will the center serve as a multi-purpose space, all the furniture was donated from Gardner-White who during the pandemic teamed up with Lighthouse, to provide comfort and community to the residents here.

“We thought it was particularly important to have a place for community, a place for connection a place for people to become neighbors with each other.” Said Ryan Hertz President and CEO of Lighthouse Michigan

Hertz is CEO of Lighthouse Michigan, a non-profit that assists homeless and low-income families with permanent housing. He says during the pandemic they have quadrupled capacity, and the recently completed Coolidge Place, a 15 million-dollar complex in Oak Park has provided housing to 64 families.

Now with this space, the families will have an additional place to call home.

“It’s important to us that the folks that we serve are surrounded by an environment that makes them feel like who they are, deserving A design crew rolls out the carpet on a brand new community center for residents at this Oak Park housing complex.” Hertz said

The units at Coolidge Place are fully occupied but Lighthouse does provide housing to those in need.

Lighthouse also provides direct services (food, shelter, rental/utility, clothing, and other financial assistance.)

For more information visit https://lighthousemi.org/

