DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
04-19-26-29-37-43
Estimated jackpot: $5.7 million
Poker Lotto
QC-KC-AH-JS-6C
Midday Daily 3
5-3-8
Midday Daily 4
2-0-3-2
Daily 3
7-5-4
Daily 4
1-5-5-5
Fantasy 5
06-10-14-19-20
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
03-13-14-17-20-25-27-30-34-35-39-41-42-43-50-53-59-60-64-66-68-69
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $201 million
Powerball
27-35-39-51-66, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 5
27-35-39-51-66, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 5

Estimated jackpot: $43 million
