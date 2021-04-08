  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AM25 Words or Less
    09:30 AM25 Words or Less
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:lottery, Michigan Lottery

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

04-19-26-29-37-43

READ MORE: Gas Prices Could Continue To Fluctuate, Prices Hit Year-High

Estimated jackpot: $5.7 million

Poker Lotto

QC-KC-AH-JS-6C

Midday Daily 3

5-3-8

Midday Daily 4

2-0-3-2

Daily 3

7-5-4

Daily 4

1-5-5-5

READ MORE: Michigan Denied Standardized Testing Waiver For This Year

Fantasy 5

06-10-14-19-20

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

03-13-14-17-20-25-27-30-34-35-39-41-42-43-50-53-59-60-64-66-68-69

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $201 million

Powerball

27-35-39-51-66, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 5

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

MORE NEWS: Michigan Man Who Climbed Capitol Wall Charged In Riot

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Matt Christopherson