  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:50 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:52 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:52 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:22 AMComics Unleashed
    02:52 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:Michigan

(CBS Detroit) – A new safety warning tonight for those heading to Michigan’s beaches for the warm weather.

Officials say to be mindful of the water conditions to avoid drowning.

READ MORE: Orion Township Four-Month-Old Safe After Found Abandoned in Woods

Ocean and coastal management reports 56 people drowned in Lake Michigan last year up from 2019.

READ MORE: Wayne County Says No Charges Filed In Fatal Police Shooting of Hakim Littleton

Experts say fewer lifeguards, canceled swimming lessons, and high waters are all to blame.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Dan Gilbert and Wife Donate $30M To Cranbrook Academy

 

Matt Christopherson