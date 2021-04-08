(CBS Detroit) – A new safety warning tonight for those heading to Michigan’s beaches for the warm weather.
Officials say to be mindful of the water conditions to avoid drowning.READ MORE: Orion Township Four-Month-Old Safe After Found Abandoned in Woods
Ocean and coastal management reports 56 people drowned in Lake Michigan last year up from 2019.READ MORE: Wayne County Says No Charges Filed In Fatal Police Shooting of Hakim Littleton
Experts say fewer lifeguards, canceled swimming lessons, and high waters are all to blame.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Dan Gilbert and Wife Donate $30M To Cranbrook Academy