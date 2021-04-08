  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Matt Christopherson
(CBS Detroit) – Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy says no charges will be filed in the fatal police shooting of Hakim Littleton.

Worthy says the Detroit Police officers on the scene acted in

self-defense after the victim was shot at officers first.

Police Chief James Craig said he released body-cam footage of the shooting in response to unfounded social media claims.

The shooting happened last July at the height of officer-involved

shootings and protests.

