There has been warnings for momths about the spread of Covid-19 variants here in the U.S. and now one of them has become the dominant strain of the. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, confirmed the UK strain of Covid-19 is now the most common version of the virus in the U.S. She believes this is what is driving the recent spike in cases, especially among young people.

The UK strain is believed to be more transmissible. Somewhere between 50 and 100%, according to Walensky and may also be more lethal. However, all three vaccines, from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, have all proven effective against the UK strain of this virus.

 

