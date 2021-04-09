(CBS Detroit) — Beginning Monday, April 12, MDOT crews will begin working mostly on westbound I-94 between I-275 and Huron Street to complete work from the 2020 project to seal the road.
There will be only one lane open in each direction from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will cause delays. During the weekend, crews will work from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. with one lane open, also causing delays. An alternate route is advised.
Counties:
Washtenaw
Wayne
Communities:
Belleville
Van Buren Township
Ypsilanti Township
Roadway:
I-94
Start Date:
Monday, April 12, 2021
End Date:
Mid-May 2021

