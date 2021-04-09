  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:contruction, lane closures, mdot, Washtenaw County, Wayne County

(CBS Detroit) — Beginning Monday, April 12, MDOT crews will begin working mostly on westbound I-94 between I-275 and Huron Street to complete work from the 2020 project to seal the road.

There will be only one lane open in each direction from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will cause delays. During the weekend, crews will work from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. with one lane open, also causing delays. An alternate route is advised.

Counties:
Washtenaw
Wayne

Communities:
Belleville
Van Buren Township
Ypsilanti Township

Roadway:
I-94

Start Date:
Monday, April 12, 2021

End Date:
Mid-May 2021

 

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.