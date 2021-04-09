  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:cases, coronavirus, covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health And Human Services

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 7,834 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 26 deaths Friday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 731,131 and 16,426 deaths as of April 9.

READ MORE: Michigan Hospitals Postponing Elective Surgeries Following COVID-19 Surge

 

READ MORE: I-94 Lane Closures Continue Between I-275 And Huron Road

 

In the state, as of April 2, there has been a total of 577,141 recovered cases of COVID-19.

MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: Should You Expect A Fourth Relief Payment?

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.