MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 7,834 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 26 deaths Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 731,131 and 16,426 deaths as of April 9.READ MORE: Michigan Hospitals Postponing Elective Surgeries Following COVID-19 Surge
In the state, as of April 2, there has been a total of 577,141 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
