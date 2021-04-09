Menu
Today On Drew! Bobby Flay, Lily-Rose Depp, Don't Buy It, D-I-Y It
Latest Headlines
Chip Shortage Forces More Production Cuts By GM, Ford
The global shortage of semiconductors has forced General Motors and Ford to further cut production at their North American factories as chip supplies seem to be growing tighter.
Missed Gov. Whitmer's Press Conference? Here's Her Update On The State's Response To COVID-19
Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference providing updates on the State's response to COVID-19.
Michigan Matters: Civility & Politics?
Susy Avery, Co-Director of MSU’s Michigan Political Leadership Program, Randy Richardville, political strategist, and Peter Bhatia, Editor and Vice President of Detroit Free Press, appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” this Sunday (7:30 am) to talk about civility and politics, social justice, media and more on a fast paced show.
Orion Township Four-Month-Old Safe After Found Abandoned in Woods
A four-month-old baby is safe tonight after police say the child was abandoned near Orion Township Creek.
Wayne County Says No Charges Filed In Fatal Police Shooting of Hakim Littleton
Dan Gilbert and Wife Donate $30M To Cranbrook Academy
A 30-million dollar donation was awarded to the Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills by Detroit billionaire and businessman Dan Gilbert and his wife Jennifer donated.
First Forecast Weather April 9, 2021 (Today)
Some morning sunshine, but a chance of rain later today.
7 hours ago
First Forecast Weather April 8, 2021 (Tonight)
Showers and storms move through this evening.
18 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Pistons Beat Kings 113-101
Cory Joseph had a season-high 24 points and seven assists in his first game against his former team, Jhalil Okafor made a timely return after missing nearly two months following knee surgery, and the short-handed Detroit Pistons beat the Sacramento Kings 113-101 on Thursday night.
Lions Sign Ex-Bills S Dean Marlowe
The Detroit Lions have signed safety Dean Marlowe, hoping he can help a defense that was one of the worst in NFL history last season.
Will Augusta Weather Soften A Firm Masters Course?
Firm and fast conditions at the outset of the Masters suggest Augusta National won't be yielding low scores, but a little rain could change everything.
New Book 'Policing Black Athletes: Racial Disconnect In Sports' Examines Colin Kaepernick's Protest: 'That Has Become The Lightning Rod For Outrageous Protest'
Sociologist Dr. Vernon Andrews discusses his new book, one that dives into the issues of race in sports and the "policing" of Black athletes on and off the field.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Gabby Barrett And Jimmie Allen Named ACM New Artists Of The Year
The winners of the 2021 ACM New Artist categories were announced earlier today.
Adhir Kalyan And Parker Young Describe 'United States Of Al' As A 'Heartfelt' American Story
Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young discuss the latest episode of 'United States Of Al' coming to CBS and Paramount+.
Jack Carr On 'The Devil's Hand': 'I Was Researching About The Weaponization Of Infectious Diseases Before COVID Hit'
The former Navy SEAL and New York Times bestselling author discusses his new thriller about what the enemy has learned about us since 9/11.
WATCH: Drywaller Danny Returns On An All-New 'Tough As Nails'
Drywaller Danny makes his triumphant return on an all-new 'Tough As Nails.'
Gavin Stenhouse On The CW's 'Kung Fu': 'Evan Hartley Has Such A Strong Moral Compass, But He Works In A System That Is Inherently Flawed''
The 1970's hit series starring David Carradine has been reimagined for 2021 and one of the show's stars Gavin Stenhouse shares why this show is so important right now.
Jim Nantz, Calling His 30th Final Four, Says Opportunity To Call Games At Hinkle Fieldhouse 'Blew Me Away'
The veteran CBS play-by-play announcer has been the voice of the tournament for three decades now and says calling games at the famed Butler arena 'was a thrill'.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Chip Shortage Forces More Production Cuts By GM, Ford
The global shortage of semiconductors has forced General Motors and Ford to further cut production at their North American factories as chip supplies seem to be growing tighter.
GM Recalling 10,000 Chevy And GMC Vans Due To Fire Risk
General Motors is recalling more than 10,000 vans due to a fire risk. Here's everything to know.
Today On Drew! Bobby Flay, Lily-Rose Depp, Don’t Buy It, D-I-Y It
April 9, 2021 at 11:00 am
Today On Drew! Bobby Flay, Lily-Rose Depp, Don’t Buy It, D-I-Y It
