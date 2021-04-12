(CBS DETROIT)– With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Southeast Michigan, the city of Detroit is taking vaccinations directly to the community. On Monday the city kicked off its “Neighborhood Vaccine Week” at Western International High School on the cities SW side, and Henry Ford High on the westside.

“Our numbers are, they’re headed in the wrong direction especially now that hospitalizations have more than quadrupled.” Said Denise Fair Chief Public Health Officer for the city of Detroit.

As well the COVID-19 infection rates in the city of Detroit has quadrupled in the past few weeks says Fair. In an effort to vaccinate as many Detroiters as possible the city will host vaccination sites all week long in 8 additional sites within the community.

“Our goal is to bring the vaccine directly to where Detroiters are and we’re being really intentional.” Fair said

The sites are in partnership with the Detroit Public Schools Community District and the Islamic Center of Detroit, and is in addition to the TCF and Northwest Activities Center and the community Saturday clinics.

The city has also teamed with the physician’s equity coalition for healthcare disparities group, who has provided over 20 doctors to work the sites and provide information to the community about the vaccines.

“People of color have a justified fear of healthcare and we’re here to tell them that the vaccine is safe and it’s necessary because we’re affected disproportionally with COVID-19.” Said Dr. Anthony Williams MD, a DMC physician and member of the group

“Our job is to empower you to make an informed decision on whether you should take the vaccine or not and I’m here to say, take it.” Said Fair

The neighborhood vaccination sites will take place all week April 12-16 and an appointment is necessary, however, Fair says they will not turn away walk ups. The vaccines are for those living or working in Detroit.

Hours are 8 A.M. until 5 P.M. ; Appointments for all locations can be made by calling: 313-230-0505

Monday, April 12

Tuesday, April 13

A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical Center — 17101 Hubbell Avenue, Detroit

Wednesday, April 14

Thursday, April 15

Friday, April 16

