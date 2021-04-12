(CBS Detroit) — Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition.
On April 11 at 3:45 p.m. Michigan State Police reported that a shooting victim was found in a silver Buick on I-96 near Evergreen.
The 22-year-old man was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.
The Detroit Police Department was notified once it was determined that the incident occurred near Wadsworth and Beaverland.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
