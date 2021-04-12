  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:critical condition, detroit, investigation, Police, shooting

(CBS Detroit) — Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

On April 11 at 3:45 p.m. Michigan State Police reported that a shooting victim was found in a silver Buick on I-96 near Evergreen.

READ MORE: Michigan House Explosion, Fire Sends 8 People To Hospitals

The 22-year-old man was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The Detroit Police Department was notified once it was determined that the incident occurred near Wadsworth and Beaverland.

READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

MORE NEWS: Police Investigate After 1 Dead, 1 Injured In Car On Detroit's West Side

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 