MARSHALL, Mich. (AP) — Eight people have been hospitalized following an early morning explosion and fire at a home in southern Michigan.
Firefighters in Marshall found the home completely in flames when they arrived about 1:43 a.m. Monday.READ MORE: Detroit Police Investigate Shooting Leaving 1 Man In Critical Condition
Authorities told WOOD-TV the house was under construction.READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
The extent of the injuries to the victims was not immediately known.MORE NEWS: Police Investigate After 1 Dead, 1 Injured In Car On Detroit's West Side
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.