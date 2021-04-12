MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 9,674 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 12 deaths for Sunday and Monday.
Sunday and Monday's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, April 10. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,837 per day.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 747,697 and 16,512 deaths as of April 12.
In the state, as of April 2, there has been a total of 577,141 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
