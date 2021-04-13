(CBS Detroit) — Residents are being urged to secure their boats and gear to avoid false alarms. Recently, the Coast Guard has received many calls about unmanned recreational vessels and lifejackets in St. Clair and Detroit rivers.
These reports are taken very seriously and are treated as a mariner in distress until proven otherwise, which requires rescue boats and helicopters to be sent out.
In recent weeks, the incidents that have occurred have been false alarms due to marine equipment not being secured properly.
They are asking recreational boat owners to ensure that all equipment such as kayaks, paddleboards, lifejackets, life rings, boats, jet skis, pool floats, and toys are secured and labeled with the owner's name and current contact number.
The Coast Guard also wants to remind boat owners to make sure their boats have redundant tie-offs as a simple way to keep equipment safe and ensure rescue resources are available to those in danger.
Lost equipment should be reported to Coast Guard Sector Detroit at 313-568-9560.
