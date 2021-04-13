(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit Public Schools’ student-athletes received a generous donation from a former Detroit Pistons player.
G.E.A.R. team members visited several Detroit Public Schools to deliver the uniforms from Blake Griffin, who now plays for the Brooklyn Nets.
Griffin said, “I love what G.E.A.R. is doing for student-athletes in the state of Michigan. Athletics have always been very important to me, and I believe they can be a very valuable tool in the development of young adults. G.E.A.R. understands the challenges that high school athletes face, and they have helped provide an effective way for me to make an impact.”
A tournament was held on Saturday, April 10, at Corner Ballpark in Detroit that featured the student-athletes wearing the new uniforms.
Sean Griffin, G.E.A.R founder, started the organization as a way to help support underfunded athletic departments.
“We are thrilled to make this donation to the Detroit Public Schools for their baseball programs,” said Sean. “Here at G.E.A.R., we seek to reduce economic barriers such as Pay-to-play fees, athletic department financial constraints, and insufficient athletic equipment that hinder participation in youth organized athletics. Now, let’s Play Ball!”
To learn more about G.E.A.R and its efforts to help student-athletes, visit www.teamgear.org.
