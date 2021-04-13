By Bria Brown
Filed Under:campus buildings, coronavirus, covid-19, Tests, University of Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – Over 700 students at the University of Michigan are being denied access to campus buildings.

The school says students who failed to take a mandatory weekly COVID-19 test were banned.

READ MORE: Large Portion Of New COVID-19 Cases In Those Under 18

This is the second time in six weeks the university implemented the policy.

READ MORE: State Farm, Arbor Day Foundation Announce Tree-Planting Collaboration

U of M requires testing of all those who frequent campus buildings.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 8,867 New COVID-19 Cases, 74 Deaths Tuesday

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.