Governor Whitmer To Provide Update On State's Response To COVID-19
The CDC has updated their guidance on disinfecting surfaces in regards to covid now finding the risk of getting infected with this coronavirus from a surface is very low, probably less than 1 in 10,000. As a result, there is no need to be routinely wiping down high-touch surfaces with disinfectant wipes or sprays instead a once-a-day cleaning with plain old soap or detergent should do just fine.

There is one exception however, the CDC says disinfecting products should be used indoors if there has been a suspected or confirmed case of Covid-19 within the last 24 hours. Over time potentially infected spaces become safer because the virus can’t survive for long. After about 72 hours, the risk of infection drops to near 0%.

 

