  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMTough as Nails
    9:00 PMThe United States of Al
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:cases, coronavirus, covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health And Human Services

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 7,955 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 33 deaths Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 764,519 and 16,619 deaths as of April 14.

READ MORE: Missed Gov. Whitmer's Press Conference? Here's Her Update On The State's Response To COVID-19

READ MORE: Detroit Chief: Rep. Tlaib’s Tweets About Police ‘Disgusting’

In the state, as of April 2, there has been a total of 577,141 recovered cases of COVID-19.

MORE NEWS: Playa Vs. Playa Offers E-Sporting In The Heart Of Detroit's Westside

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.