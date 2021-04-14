Today, Dr. Oz and Dr. Peter Hotez go behind the headlines of breaking news reports that the CDC and FDA have both recommended pausing the rollout of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine in the U.S. following six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot. We break down what this means for those who have already received the J&J shot and how this bump in the road will affect the vaccine program as a whole.
Dr. Oz asks Dr. Hotez what are the warning signs of a blood clot that you should look out for if you’ve received a J&J vaccine.