LIVE AT 3 PMGovernor Whitmer To Provide Update On State’s Response To COVID-19
  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blood Clot, coronavirus, Daily COVID-19 Minute, Dr Oz, Dr. Peter Hotez, Frank Collins, Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine, pandemic, Pause, pausing the rollout

Today, Dr. Oz and Dr. Peter Hotez go behind the headlines of breaking news reports that the CDC and FDA have both recommended pausing the rollout of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine in the U.S. following six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot.  We break down what this means for those who have already received the J&J shot and how this bump in the road will affect the vaccine program as a whole.

 

Dr. Oz asks Dr. Hotez what are the warning signs of a blood clot that you should look out for if you’ve received a J&J vaccine.

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.