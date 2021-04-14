Today On Drew! Kyra Sedgwick, Beauty Backgrounder: Nail Polish, Sawyer Spielberg

LIVE AT 3 PM
Governor Whitmer To Provide Update On State’s Response To COVID-19
News
Latest Headlines
Playa Vs. Playa Offers E-Sporting In The Heart Of Detroit's Westside
Seeing the need for a safe space in the city, Detroit business owner opens a e-sporting lounge that offers competitive and casual play
Michigan Man, 5-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot In Home; Boy, 3, Wounded
Two people — a man and a 5-year-old girl — have been shot to death and a 3-year-old boy critically wounded in a mid-Michigan home.
Michigan Police Shocked By Convicted Murderer’s Release
A Detroit-area man who was convicted of killing his first wife and whose second wife died under suspicious circumstances was granted an early release from prison after he argued that the risk of catching COVID-19 behind bars endangered his life.
Over 700 University Of Michigan Students Denied Access To Campus Buildings
Over 700 students at the University of Michigan are being denied access to campus buildings.
Large Portion Of New COVID-19 Cases In Those Under 18
The virus is spreading at an alarming rate in Michigan, with a large portion of those new cases in those under 18.
State Farm, Arbor Day Foundation Announce Tree-Planting Collaboration
State Farm is giving the Arbor Day Foundation one million dollars to use towards planting trees and reforestation projects throughout the remainder of 2021. There will be reforestation, tree planting, and tree giveaway events starting in the spring and happening through the fall in key areas that have been impacted by natural disasters.
Superstar Racing Experience Names Broadcast Team For Debut Season On CBS: Allen Bestwick, Brad Daugherty, Lindsay Czarniak And Matt Yocum
The Superstar Racing Experience's inaugural season begins on CBS on Saturday June 12 at 8 p.m. ET.
Jimmie Johnson Ready To Reintroduce Himself
Jimmie Johnson, with wisps of gray in his beard, is a 45-year-old rookie in the IndyCar Series ready to reintroduce himself.
Tigers Slug Astros For 2nd Straight Win
Wilson Ramos hit two home runs and Renato Núñez and rookie Akil Baddoo each homered for the second straight game as the Detroit Tigers slugged their way to an 8-2 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.
Harbour Town Golf Links Profile: Shot-Making Excellence Required At RBC Heritage
Harbour Town Golf Links, home of this week's RBC Heritage, offers a strategic minimalist design within the serene setting of Hilton Head.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Chip Shortage Forces More Production Cuts By GM, Ford
The global shortage of semiconductors has forced General Motors and Ford to further cut production at their North American factories as chip supplies seem to be growing tighter.
GM Recalling 10,000 Chevy And GMC Vans Due To Fire Risk
General Motors is recalling more than 10,000 vans due to a fire risk. Here's everything to know.
