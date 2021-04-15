(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit and Rocket Community Fund are investing $5 million into a home renovation program.
At least 200 homes owned by the Detroit Land Bank Authority will be restored.
'Rehabbed and Ready' was founded in 2015 under the philanthropic arm of Dan Gilbert's Rocket companies.
Rocket Community Fund covers the cost difference between renovations and the sale price of homes.
