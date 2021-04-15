(CBS DETROIT) – Roughly 128,000 Detroit residents have been vaccinated, yet Detroit still lags behind other surrounding communities and the state of Michigan, according to officials.
COVID-19 cases in Detroit have increased seven-fold in the past 30 days, Mayor Mike Duggan said at his news briefing on April 14, who added that the latest surge began with a hotspot in the tip of Michigan's Thumb and that "it's spreading toward us."
The city of Detroit continues to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to neighborhoods to reach Detroiters where they live.
On April 15, the Detroit Health Department is offering vaccines at Breithaupt Career Center and the Islamic Center of Detroit and April 16 at East English Village Preparatory Academy. The sites are operating in partnership with the Detroit Public Schools Community District and the Islamic Center of Detroit.
In addition, vaccines are provided at the TCF Center and Northwest Activities Center during the week and this Saturday, April 17 at three churches.
For an appointment at any of these locations, call (313) 230-0505.
How to find vaccination locations in your area
TEXT MESSAGES
Residents can now send a text to (313) 217-3732 and find three locations providing COVID-19 vaccines close to their home.
VACCINE LOCATIONS MAP
In addition, residents can go to the city’s website and see vaccination locations on a map.
