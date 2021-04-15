  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Jeff O'Brien
Aaron Henry has decided to skip his senior season at Michigan State to enter the NBA draft.

COLLEGE PARK, MD – FEBRUARY 28: Aaron Henry #0 of the Michigan State Spartans handles the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center on February 28, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

Henry said Monday he plans to sign with an agent.

He helped the Spartans push their NCAA Tournament streak to 23, extending the longest run in Big Ten history, which trails only Kansas’ 31-year stretch among active streaks.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – MARCH 18: Aaron Henry #0 of the Michigan State Spartans grabs a rebound against the UCLA Bruins in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Mens Basketball Tournament held at Mackey Arena on March 18, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The 6-foot-6 Henry was the team’s only double-digit scorer, averaging 15.4 points. He led Michigan State with 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game, along with being tied for the team lead with 5.6 rebounds a game and being its top defender.

Henry, who is from Indianapolis, averaged 10 points over a three-year career that included 77 starts and 97 games.

