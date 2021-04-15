(CBS Detroit) — Marathon Petroleum Company (MPC) and MDOT have partnered to help take care of the neighborhood surrounding the refinery.
This initiative involves Detroit refinery employees picking up trash from the area that begins at the refinery fence line and extends into the surrounding neighborhood.
The first clean-up event of the I-75 initiative happened on Wednesday, April 14, where employees cleaned up trash from I-75 at the South Fort St. and Schaeffer Highway interchange.
These employees will volunteer their afternoons on the first and third Wednesday of each month through October.
MPC added this I-75 clean-up initiative to the other volunteering programs their employees are involved in, including winter coat drives, community gardening, distributing Thanksgiving turkeys and Halloween treats, and mentoring students at the Mark Twain School for Scholars.
The Detroit Refinery employees are also involved in local philanthropy, in which they present nonprofits and events to a local giving committee for grants.
