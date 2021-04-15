  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:charged, high school, homemade explosive, Michigan, Newaygo, teen

NEWAYGO, Mich. (AP) — A 16-year-old student who lost both thumbs after his homemade explosive went off in a high school classroom in western Michigan has been charged.

A preliminary hearing for the teen was held Wednesday. He is charged with manufacture/possession of a Molotov cocktail or similar device and possession of a weapon in a weapon-free school zone, the Newaygo County prosecutor’s office said.

READ MORE: Marathon Petroleum Corp. Launches Ongoing Initiative To Spruce Up Southwest Detroit Along I-75

A homemade explosive was taken March 8 to Newaygo High School and accidentally detonated, police said.

The teen, four other students and a teacher were hurt.

His father later was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and manufacture or possession of a Molotov cocktail after police searched his home.

READ MORE: Beaumont Health Warns Its Hospitals Are At 'Critical' Capacity As Michigan's COVID-19 Cases Increase

A child welfare investigator, Jessica Held, has told a judge that police don’t believe the boy wanted to harm others.

He “brought it to school to show friends when it went off in his hands,” Held told a Newaygo County Probate Court judge last month.

The teen was suspended from school.

MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Latest: Will There Be A Fourth Relief Payment?

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.