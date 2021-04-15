  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Jeff O'Brien
Filed Under:Eli Brooks, Jeff O'Brien, Michigan Wolverines, NCAA

Michigan guard Eli Brooks is returning for a fifth season with the Wolverines.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 22: Hunter Dickinson #1, Franz Wagner #21 and Eli Brooks #55 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrate their win over the LSU Tigers in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Mens Basketball Tournament held at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The team announced on Twitter on Wednesday that Brooks has accepted the chance to play an additional year, which the NCAA is allowing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brooks started 27 games this season and was one of the key players on a team that won the Big Ten title. Michigan reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament before losing to UCLA.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 22: Eli Brooks #55 of the Michigan Wolverines shoots the ball against the LSU Tigers in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Mens Basketball Tournament held at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Brooks averaged 9.5 points per game and shot 40% from 3-point range.

