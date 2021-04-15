(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s extended unemployment benefits will end this week.
This comes after the state says its unemployment rate fell to 5.1 percent in March.
The state unemployment rate must be at least 6.5 percent for three consecutive months for the federal benefits to remain.
This comes as the labor department marks the lowest level of jobless claims since the week ending on March 14, 2020.
