(CBS DETROIT)– Dinosaurs will once again roam the earth…well maybe not, but they will make an appearance in Metro Detroit soon.

“The Dino Stroll is starting out at Canterbury Village the North American tour, we’re doing seven days at Canterbury Village and then we’re going to 42 cities across the United States.” Said Matt Flynn, Producer for the ‘Dino Stroll’

Flynn says this first of its kind event will take place throughout the 21 acre Canterbury Village property, and will feature 75 realistic prehistoric creatures.

“People will come in they’ll stroll through the whole entire property they’ll get the chance to take selfies see these animatronic ones moving around. Everything from this baby Brontosaurus, to a large T-Rex we even have dinosaurs that are 24 feet tall and 60 feet long.” Flynn Said during an interview Friday

He says each display will have informational facts are the Dinos, and the life-size attractions are also interactive.

“These Dinos are so realistic that their eyes move, their head moves some of them actually spit.” Said Flynn

Mask wear and social distancing will be enforced.

Event details:

Dino Stroll is touring the U.S. and will be kicking off the tour at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Dates: May 20-23, 28-30

Tickets On Sale now at DinoStroll.com

Canterbury Village will be transformed with prehistoric dinosaurs throughout this outdoor stroll.

