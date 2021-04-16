  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Jeff O'Brien
Michigan senior Isaiah Livers is not returning for an extra year of eligibility.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 25: Isaiah Livers #2 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Crisler Arena on February 25, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

A team spokesman confirmed Livers’ decision Thursday. At this point, guard Eli Brooks is the only Michigan player who has decided to take advantage of the extra year that the NCAA is allowing because of the coronavirus pandemic — although the school said Jaaron Faulds is still considering whether he will do so.

Michigan loses Livers, guard Mike Smith, guard Chaundee Brown, and forward Austin Davis from this year’s team that won the Big Ten title and reached the Elite Eight.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 28: Franz Wagner #21 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates in the final minutes of the teams victory against the Florida State Seminoles in the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Mens Basketball Tournament held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The Wolverines also await NBA draft decisions from sophomore guard Franz Wagner and freshman center Hunter Dickinson.

Livers missed this year’s NCAA Tournament because of a right foot injury and is recovering from surgery earlier this month.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.