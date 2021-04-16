Southfield (CBS Detroit) – A special “Michigan Matters” episode airing this Sunday (7:30 am on CBS 62) highlights the power of the human spirit and overcoming long odds as Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain talks with Concordia University Football Coach Roscoe Cummings and Motivational Speaker Raun Kaufman.

“Coach Roscoe” as he’s known at the Ann Arbor-college, was born with open spina bifida as his family told he’d live only hours. He’s overcome much – including many surgeries – as he talks about. He’s written a book “God Spoke to Me” just published about his life and the power of faith.

Then, Raun Kaufman’s parents were told he when he was a toddler he had severe autism, an IQ less than 30, and would likely end up in an institution. So, how did he become an Ivy League graduate, best selling author and speaker? Kaufman talks with Cain about his story and how his parents defied the doctors and shocked the medical community as they worked tirelessly with him as he improved. His parents created the Autism Treatment Center of America.

Kaufman serves as director of global education at the center. He wrote a book in 2014, “Autism Breakthrough: The Groundbreaking Method That Has Helped Families All Over The World” which became a best-seller. He’s working on a second book. (For more, go to AutismTreatment.org or email Kaufman at raunraunraun@yahoo.com).

April is Autism Awareness Month which is why Kaufman was the keynote speaker at the Autism Alliance of Michigan’s recent virtual event attended by over 600 people. DTE’s Dave Meador, who is on AAOM’s board, said: “Raun is an example of what happens when people with autism are supported and encouraged to live productive and fulfilling lives. His exceptional life inspires all of us to do more to make sure children with autism and mental illness continue to grow, learn and flourish.”

