(CBS Detroit) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be repairing 12 bridges on I-75 between M-8 (Davison Freeway) and Seven Mile Road in Detroit this weekend.
Beginning on Saturday morning, crews will close the two right lanes of southbound I-75 from M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to just south of M-8 (Davison Freeway).
The project includes repairing the structures at the I-75/M-8 interchange that will result in ramp closures throughout the season and the eastbound M-8 ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed for the duration of the project.
During active work, two lanes of I-75 will be open in each direction during peak travel times.
All work on this project is expected to be completed in November.
