Today On Drew! Tom Selleck, Gucci Westman, Drew’s News

1st Of It's Kind 'Dino Stroll' Coming To Canterbury Village Will Feature 75 Realistic Dinosaurs
Canterbury Village will host the 1st of its kind 'Dino Stroll' where families can see and interact with 75 life-size dinosaurs
Former Inkster Teacher Charged With Sexually Assaulting Student
A former Inkster middle school science teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a female student from 2007 until 2010.
Michigan Matters: Overcoming the Odds Amid Life Altering Circumstances
A special “Michigan Matters” episode airing this Sunday (7:30 am on CBS 62) highlights the power of the human spirit and overcoming long odds as Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain talks with Concordia University Football Coach Roscoe Cummings and Motivational Speaker Raun Kaufman.
State Rep. Jewell Jones Faces Drunk Driving, Resisting Officer Charges
State Representative Jewell Jones is facing charges following his arrest from a traffic crash on April 6.
Accountability For Dearborn Offers Free Brake Light Repairs This Saturday
Volunteers with the group Accountability for Dearborn are offering free brake light check-ups this Saturday.
Benson: Michigan Voting Bills More Restrictive Than Georgia
Michigan’s top election official on Thursday blasted Republican-backed voting bills that are pending in the Legislature, calling them an “un-American” affront to voters and saying some would be more restrictive than a controversial new law in Georgia.
First Forecast Weather April 16, 2021 (Today)
Warmer temperatures today!
10 hours ago
First Forecast Weather April 15, 2021 (Tonight)
Dry conditions overnight.
21 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Livers Not Returning
Michigan senior Isaiah Livers is not returning for an extra year of eligibility.
Red Wings Beat Chicago 4-1
Jakub Vrana scored in his Detroit debut, and Troy Stecher added two goals for the Red Wings in a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.
Henry To Skip Senior Year At Michigan State, Enters NBA Draft
Aaron Henry has decided to skip his senior season at Michigan State to enter the NBA draft.
Michigan's Brooks Returns For Extra Season
Michigan guard Eli Brooks is returning for a fifth season with the Wolverines.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik On COVID-19 Pandemic: 'People Are Capable Of A Lot More Than They Knew'
The psychotherapist previews season two of "Couples Therapy" on Showtime and shares how the pandemic has impacted the mental health of millions of people nationwide.
WATCH: 56th ACM Awards Come To CBS And Paramount+ On Sunday, April 18th
Tune in for the 56th ACM Awards on Sunday, April 18th starting at 8PM ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
Molly Bernard Shares A Special Message To 'Younger' Fans Ahead Of Final Season: 'Our Fans Are Why We Exist, We Will Miss You'
'Younger's Molly Bernard discusses the show's final season and Lauren Heller's growth from the first season.
'Short Tracks Is Where Its At': Superstar Racing Experience Broadcast Crew Discuss What Fans Should Expect From Inaugural Season On CBS
The new short track racing series launches in June and the broadcast crew is ready to bring it to prime-time on CBS.
LIST: Elle King And Miranda Lambert Among The Collaborations For The 56th ACM Awards
CBS, The Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions announced today the exciting collaborations and must-see moments that will take center stage at the 56th Academy Of Country Music Awards.
Matt Del Negro On Showtime's 'City On A Hill': 'Aldis Hodge Carries Himself With Such Gravitas'
Season 2 of "City on a Hill" is back on Showtime and series regular Matt Del Negro shares what it's like to work with Kevin Bacon. Plus, he discusses his favorite memories from "The Sopranos."
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Chip Shortage Forces More Production Cuts By GM, Ford
The global shortage of semiconductors has forced General Motors and Ford to further cut production at their North American factories as chip supplies seem to be growing tighter.
GM Recalling 10,000 Chevy And GMC Vans Due To Fire Risk
General Motors is recalling more than 10,000 vans due to a fire risk. Here's everything to know.
Today On Drew! Tom Selleck, Gucci Westman, Drew’s News
April 16, 2021 at 11:00 am
Filed Under:
Drew Barrymore
,
Drew's News
,
Frank Collins
,
Gucci Westman
,
The Drew Barrymore Show
,
Tom Selleck
Today On Drew! Tom Selleck, Gucci Westman, Drew’s News
Watch
THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW
, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
