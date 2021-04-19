Dr. Oz and Dr. Hotez discuss if there is any truth behind the claim that vaccines cause cancer.

Menu
Sports
Latest Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Michigan
Michigan State
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
Today On Drew! Terry & Rebecca Crews, Cookbook Club with Kwame, Romance Refresh with The Young Emperors
Today On Drew! Terry & Rebecca Crews, Cookbook Club with Kwame, Romance Refresh with The Young Emperors
5 minutes ago
More
Travel
CBS+
News
Latest Headlines
Police Shoot, Kill Suspect Who Drove Through Crime Scene Where 5 Were Shot, 1 Killed In Detroit
Police Chief James Craig held a press conference Monday providing more information regarding the non-fatal and fatal shootings.
Here's Everything To Know About Michigan's Gatherings And Mask Order
Michigan has extended its gatherings and mask epidemic order which includes the expansion of mask requirements to children ages 2 to 4 to further protect the state’s residents. The order extension is through May 24.
Michigan Matters: Overcoming the Odds Amid Life Altering Circumstances
A special “Michigan Matters” episode airing this Sunday (7:30 am on CBS 62) highlights the power of the human spirit and overcoming long odds as Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain talks with Concordia University Football Coach Roscoe Cummings and Motivational Speaker Raun Kaufman.
Royal Oak Plans To Establish A New ‘Social District’
Royal Oak plans to establish a new "social district" that would allow people to consume alcohol outside while downtown.
Michigan House Committee Approves Resolution To Subpoena Former Health Director Robert Gordon
A Michigan House Committee approved a resolution to subpoena former Health Director Robert Gordon.
Detroit Public Schools Pause In-Person Learning Until May Amid COVID-19 Cases Spike
The district will continue to monitor COVID-19 infection rates until the next board meeting in May.
Weather
More Weather
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Weather Videos
First Forecast Today- April 19, 2021
First Forecast
7 hours ago
First Forecast Tonight- Saturday October 17, 2020
First Forecast
6 months ago
Weather Stories
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Sports
All Sports
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA
Latest Sports
Subban Blanks Red Wings 4-0
Malcolm Subban made 29 saves for his second shutout of the season, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday night.
Tigers Loss In The Ninth
Matt Olson scored from second base on a fielding error by Detroit third baseman Jeimer Candelario with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Oakland Athletics past the Tigers 3-2 on Sunday for their eighth straight win.
Bowman Overtakes Hamlin With Late Move At Richmond
Another week, another agonizing loss for Denny Hamlin.
Livers Not Returning
Michigan senior Isaiah Livers is not returning for an extra year of eligibility.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
SEE IT: Best Moments From The 56th ACM Awards
Look back at the best moments from the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS and Paramount+.
LIST: 2021 ACM Award Winners
See all big the winners from the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS.
'The Country Music Community Is So Supportive': Co-Host Mickey Guyton Talks How 56th ACM Awards Show Is Breaking Barriers
The 56th annual ACM Awards celebrate all things country music but it also show how inclusive the genre has become, according to co-host Mickey Guyton.
Therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik On COVID-19 Pandemic: 'People Are Capable Of A Lot More Than They Knew'
The psychotherapist previews season two of "Couples Therapy" on Showtime and shares how the pandemic has impacted the mental health of millions of people nationwide.
Prince Philip Funeral: How To Watch, Stream CBS Coverage
Live coverage of the Duke of Edinburgh's royal funeral ceremony will begin at 9:30am EST on CBS.
Keith Urban On What It's Like To Win An ACM Award: 'That Nomination Is The First Award, When They Call Your Name Out It Is Quite Surreal'
Keith Urban discusses the 56th ACM Awards coming to CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, April 18th.
Video
All Videos
Michigan Matters
Eye on Detroit
News
Weather
Autos & More
Station Info
CBS 62
Advertise
Contests
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Chip Shortage Forces More Production Cuts By GM, Ford
The global shortage of semiconductors has forced General Motors and Ford to further cut production at their North American factories as chip supplies seem to be growing tighter.
GM Recalling 10,000 Chevy And GMC Vans Due To Fire Risk
General Motors is recalling more than 10,000 vans due to a fire risk. Here's everything to know.
WWJ-TV
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
12:00 PM
Family Feud
12:30 PM
The Young and the Restless
1:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
2:00 PM
The Talk
3:00 PM
The Dr. Oz Show
View All Programs
Dr. Oz And Dr. Hotez Discuss If There Is Any Truth Behind The Claim That Vaccines Cause Cancer
April 19, 2021 at 11:00 am
Filed Under:
cancer
,
coronavirus
,
Dr Oz
,
Dr. Peter Hotez
,
Frank Collins
,
pandemic
,
Vaccine Myth Vs. Fact Check
Dr. Oz and Dr. Hotez discuss if there is any truth behind the claim that vaccines cause cancer.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
Related