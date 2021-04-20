(CBS DETROIT) – A visit to the secretary of state rarely comes without hassle.

“Yeah, it is really hard. Especially if it’s something that you want right away,” said Laura McMay.

Before the pandemic, walk-in wait times could last for hours but now, you could be waiting for months.

“I just bought this vehicle. So, I didn’t have the registration or anything, but my license was good, so I just made the appointment, but I did have to wait a couple of months,” said Takisha Jones.

Now delayed appointments are not the only issue keeping people from getting in the door.

A COVID outbreak shutdown nine branches across Michigan.

Two metro-Detroit branches are still closed for clean-up.

Residents with reservations in Troy or Livonia will receive an email from the department of state with a new location that will honor the appointment.

“So I had an appointment. I set it up three months ago for the Livonia location but I just got an email yesterday that they had covid issues, so they rescheduled me for here. But it worked out pretty good. I mean they said to come between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and I walked right up. I got right in. There weren’t long lines,” said McMay.

Residents also have the option of using self-serve kiosks for driving services that don’t require a new photo.

You can also pay for reinstatement fees and access streamlined business services.

But some residents say although the kiosks are convenient, some business needs to be handled inside and more needs to be done to accommodate customers.

“What about the people who cannot wait that long? The senior citizens and I think what about the people who’s in the senior citizen building that’s right behind you right here on Seven Mile and Evergreen who really can’t get out here. You gotta think about them as well,” said Mr. Heard.

“I been waiting like two months, two-and-a-half months. If you get up early enough and go on that website, and do it for the next day or same day, that’s how it opens up,” said Jones.

For same-day appointments, visit michigan.gov/sos.

The appointment list opens weekdays at 8 a.m. and noon.

