By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit is now accepting walk-in vaccinations at various locations.

Here are the vaccination sites:

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • TCF Center (indoor) free parking on the roof
  • Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive
  • Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers
  • Samaritan Center, 5555 Conner

Community Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

  • Fellowship Chapel, 7707 W. Outer Drive
  • Greater Grace Temple, 23500 W. Seven Mile Road
  • Second Ebenezer, 14601 Dequindre Road

School Vaccination Sites, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

  • April 21: Brenda Scott Academy, 18440 Hoover
  • April 23: East English Village Preparatory Academy, 5020 Cadieux

The city says residents can make an appointment at 313-230-0505 or just walk in.

How to find vaccination locations in your area

TEXT MESSAGES
Residents can now send a text to (313) 217-3732 and find three locations providing COVID-19 vaccines close to their home.

VACCINE LOCATIONS MAP
In addition, residents can go to the City’s Web site and see vaccination locations on a map.

Mayor Mike Duggan showed data indicating a decline in new COVID-19 cases in Detroit over the last 10 days. Duggan is still encouraging residents to get vaccinated and follow COVID safety guidelines.

