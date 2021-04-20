(CBS Detroit) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that beginning on April 22, they will close the eastbound I-96 ramps at Riley Center Road to complete paving operations and interchange improvements.
County:
St. Clair
Highways:
I-69
Riley Center Road
Closest City:
Emmet
Estimated Date:
Thursday, April 22, 2021
Estimated Completion Date:
November 2022
The project is a part of a $38 million investment to rebuild nearly 6 miles of I-69 from Miller Road to M-19, and M-19 from I-69 to Burt Road. This work is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic.
Traffic Restrictions:
- These ramp closures are expected to be in place through mid-July, with final completion of all work expected in November 2022.
- Riley Center Road traffic heading for eastbound I-69 will be detoured via westbound I-69 and Capac Road.
- Eastbound I-69 traffic heading for Riley Center Road will be detoured via M-19 and westbound I-69.
Safety Benefits:
This work will rebuild deteriorating pavement on both I-69 and M-19.
MORE NEWS: The Downtown Boxing Gym Transforming Entire 27,500 Sq. Ft. Building Into 'Green' Space
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.