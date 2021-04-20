(CBS DETROIT/AP) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson issued statements Tuesday after the guilty verdict was delivered in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, the explosive case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The jury reached its verdict Tuesday after deliberating about 10 hours over two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.

Whitmer stated Tuesday her heart is with Floyd’s family.

“For George Floyd and his family, justice. For the rest of us, a reminder to continue pushing for justice in every corner of our society. My heart is with George Floyd’s family, and I want them to know that millions of Michiganders, Minnesotans, and Americans mourn with them,” Whitmer stated.

The governor added while no verdict can bring Floyd back, “his legacy will live on.”

“Last year, millions of people around the world spoke with a collective voice when we said Black Lives Matter,” said Whitmer. “Together, we will continue tackling the deep-rooted, structural racism and inequity present in our institutions and faced by Black Americans every day. Our work is just getting started. I think George’s daughter Gianna Floyd said it best, “Daddy changed the world.”

Gilchrist stated on Tuesday, “justice was served for George Floyd and his family.”

“As a Black man in America, I have felt the sting of racism and injustice personally, and too many of our brothers and sisters know the visceral pain and exhaustion that communities of color face every day. That is why we must honor George Floyd’s legacy and the legacy of countless others as we advance justice and tackle inequities through our words and deeds,” said Gilchrist.

“We have to address the pain that so many individuals are feeling with purpose as we work towards restoring the respect that all individuals of color deserve,” said Gilchrist. The lieutenant governor added once that is done, “we can ensure that everyone makes it home to their loved ones at the end of the day. This verdict is a good outcome, and it was made possible by the community organizers, faith leaders, and law enforcement officers, who had to courage to make their voices heard, but the work is not done. We must continue to press for policies that protect and expand access to justice and opportunity.”

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, also issued a statement Tuesday.

“Justice has been served. Yet our work to dismantle systemic racism, in policing and all its forms, must continue. We must eliminate the barriers that have prevented or made it more difficult for Black Michiganders, as well as marginalized people of all races, to live, work, drive and vote in our state. I will continue to work to that end,” said Benson.

Chavin’s sentencing is scheduled eight weeks from Tuesday.

