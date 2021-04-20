Today On Drew! Jenny McCarthy, Lovebug: Grandma Dating App Edition, Drew-Gooder, Terence J

Menu
2 hours ago
News
Latest Headlines
Drive To Repeal Law Gov. Whitmer Used In Pandemic Clears Hurdle
A group trying to repeal an emergency powers law that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used for months to issue coronavirus restrictions cleared a key hurdle Monday when the Michigan elections bureau said it collected enough petitions.
Chief Craig: Police Shooting Suspect Was Grieving, Possibly Intoxicated
Detroit Police Chief James Craig addressed media Monday about a deadly police shooting involving a 27-year-old man.
Police: 1 Killed In Roseville House Fire
Roseville Police are investigating a house fire that killed one person Monday.
Michigan Commits To $97M Investment Into Recycling
A group of environmental, political and business leaders in Michigan announced an initiative Monday to invest in recycling infrastructure and eventually triple the state’s recycling rate.
Michigan Reports 8,574 New COVID-19 Cases, 61 Deaths For Sunday And Monday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.
Michigan Woman Mistakes COVID Symptoms For Seasonal Allergies, Doctors Say This Is Common, And Explains The Difference
With headaches and fatigue woman thought she was just suffering with seasonal allergies especially after testing negative from COVID. After symptoms worsen and fever and body aches started she knew it was more than allergies, and tested positive for COVID
First Forecast Weather April 20, 2021 (Today)
Cold temperatures today and snow on the way.
6 hours ago
First Forecast Weather April 19, 2021 (Tonight)
Some rain tonight.
17 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
Jacksons Leads Pistons Over Cavs, 109-105
Frank Jackson scored 20 points, including a tiebreaking baseline drive in the final minute, lifting the Detroit Pistons to a 109-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.
Red Wings loss Shootout
The Dallas Stars finally got another extra point after regulation, and it moved the defending Western Conference champions up in the standings in their late push to get back in the playoffs.
Subban Blanks Red Wings 4-0
Malcolm Subban made 29 saves for his second shutout of the season, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday night.
Tigers Loss In The Ninth
Matt Olson scored from second base on a fielding error by Detroit third baseman Jeimer Candelario with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Oakland Athletics past the Tigers 3-2 on Sunday for their eighth straight win.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
How Dottie Pepper's Former Mentor George Pulver Might Advise Dustin Johnson And Will Zalatoris
Dottie Pepper, who has a new book about her former mentor George Pulver, looks at what he might say to Dustin Johnson and Will Zalatoris.
CBS Sports The New Home Of World Series Of Poker Main Event: 'We Have A History With This Tournament And We're Excited To Rekindle It'
The World Series of Poker is coming to CBS with coverage of the Main Event and several Bracelet Events
SEE IT: Best Moments From The 56th ACM Awards
Look back at the best moments from the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS and Paramount+.
LIST: 2021 ACM Award Winners
See all big the winners from the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS.
'The Country Music Community Is So Supportive': Co-Host Mickey Guyton Talks How 56th ACM Awards Show Is Breaking Barriers
The 56th annual ACM Awards celebrate all things country music but it also show how inclusive the genre has become, according to co-host Mickey Guyton.
Therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik On COVID-19 Pandemic: 'People Are Capable Of A Lot More Than They Knew'
The psychotherapist previews season two of "Couples Therapy" on Showtime and shares how the pandemic has impacted the mental health of millions of people nationwide.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Chip Shortage Forces More Production Cuts By GM, Ford
The global shortage of semiconductors has forced General Motors and Ford to further cut production at their North American factories as chip supplies seem to be growing tighter.
GM Recalling 10,000 Chevy And GMC Vans Due To Fire Risk
General Motors is recalling more than 10,000 vans due to a fire risk. Here's everything to know.
