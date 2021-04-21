(CBS DETROIT) – Guilty on all counts.

That was the final verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial for the death of George Floyd.

Local lawmakers took to social media following the ruling.

Detroit City Council President Pro Tem Mary Sheffield tweeted, “We must continue to fight for justice until we achieve equality.”

Former State Representative Sherry Gay-Dagnogo wrote…. “Guilty! Now keep your knees off of our necks.”

Detroit Caucus Rep. Tenisha Yancey posted in part, ”I am relieved and grateful that the jury held accountable Derek Chauvin for George Floyd’s murder last summer.”

Detroit Will Breathe organizer Tristan Taylor is sharing the same sentiments.

Taylor’s organization mobilized a 120 day protest last summer in downtown Detroit following the death of George Floyd.

“We see, you know the efforts to offer Derek Chauvin as the sacrificial lamb so that the system can continue. Meanwhile, New York times reported that there were three deadly shootings involving police officers a day since the Chauvin trial began,” said Taylor.

Taylor says he believes the verdict is a result of the actions from the grassroots.

“I think the movement across the country will still be protesting this summer. And again, what we know from this guilty verdict is that if we want justice, we’re going to have to forcefully take it and that is maintaining our presence in the streets and actually building bigger and expanding beyond that,” said Taylor.

Although the guilty verdict is being a called a win by Taylor he says the victory lap continues and more work needs to be done in the pursuit of justice.

“The issue that a lot of people have is this is just one officer and that we aren’t satisfied just by this one officer getting the verdict that he deserved,” said Taylor.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.