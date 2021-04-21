  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cases, coronavirus, covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health And Human Services

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,584 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 45 deaths Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 804,724 and 17,031 deaths as of April 21.

READ MORE: Oakland County Prosecutor's Office Dedicate Tree To Commemorate Crime Victims' Rights Week

READ MORE: Michigan Father Angry After Teacher Cuts Biracial Daughter’s Hair

In the state, as of April 16, there has been a total of 603,094 recovered cases of COVID-19.

MORE NEWS: Non-Motorized Transportation Improvements To Ypsilanti Streets This Summer

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.