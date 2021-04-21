(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating an unknown suspect wanted in connection with a homicide.
It happened on Detroit's east side on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 4:30 p.m., in the 18000 block of Mount Elliott St.
Police say a 32-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a gray 2007 Pontiac G6 when an unknown male suspect approached the him.
The 32-year-old and the suspect engaged in a brief discussion, before the suspect produced a handgun and demanded the man's watch. Police say the suspect then fired two shots at the 32-year-old man before leaving the scene in a blue older model Buick Lucerne.
First responders transported to a local hospital by medics, where he was declared deceased.
Here’s the suspect’s description according to police: a man with dark complexion and a heavy build who was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue hat and black pants. The vehicle’s description is a 2008 Buick Lucerne with license plate number ‘EHF3230.’
If anyone has information pertaining to this crime, you are asked to please call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- SPEAK UP.
