Daily Covid-19 Minute: Regeneron Antibody StudyFor months it’s been known that antibody cocktails reduced the likelihood of getting seriously sick if given to high-risk covid patients. Now researchers are learning they might also be useful at preventing covid infections from the beginning. In a new phase 3 trial, household contacts of infected covid patients were given an antibody cocktail from the company Regeneron. Researchers found people who received this drug were 81% less likely to develop an asymptomatic case of covid later on. Additionally, this antibody cocktail was administered subcutaneously, right under the skin. This is much less invasive than the intravenous route that has been used in the past. This could be a game-changer for high-risk people who haven’t yet been vaccinated and may also have potential in those who are immunosuppressed and less likely to respond well to vaccines.

38 minutes ago