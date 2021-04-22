(CBS DETROIT) — Bedrock, Detroit’s largest real-estate developer, announced its partnership with DTE Energy to continue its efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

The agreement includes Bedrock acquiring approximately 22,000,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of Michigan-made clean energy annually through DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower voluntary renewable energy program.

“As the city’s largest real-estate operator, we believe that it is imperative for us to take the lead in modernizing our properties as we look to reduce our overall carbon footprint,” said John Guardiola, Senior Vice President, Engineering & Sustainability at Bedrock.

Guardiola said, “This partnership with DTE allows us to effectively expand our renewable energy strategy by providing access to new and sustainable energy sources.”

Bedrock says that beginning in 2023, approximately 22,000,000 kWh of its total energy usage will be attributed to DTE solar farms. This will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and offset an estimated 15,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually. The infographic below shows a visual of what this carbon dioxide offset is equivalent to.

“We are excited to welcome Bedrock to the rapidly growing list of major Michigan companies using our MIGreenPower program to meet their sustainability goals,” said Trevor Lauer, president of DTE’s electric company.

Lauer continued and said, “As Michigan’s leading producer of renewable energy, we are committed to increasing generation from wind and solar, which reduces carbon emissions and helps combat climate change. Enrolling in MIGreenPower accelerates the development of Michigan-made renewable energy, and we appreciate the strong support Bedrock and others have demonstrated by joining this program.”

In addition to this MIGreenPower commitment, Bedrock says they will also enhance sustainability measures at the Book Tower renovation and the Hudson’s Site development, which is pursuing full LEED certification.

The MIGreenPower commitment also extends upon Bedrock’s mission of powering its downtown properties with sustainable energy. One of the ways that Bedrock has supported this goal is by installing solar panels and lighting arrays at 1500 and 1528 Woodward. Doing this provides around 5,800 kWh of sustainable energy for each of these properties.

CEO of Bedrock, Kofi Bonner, said, “Committing to a sustainable future is our moral imperative. Not only is it the right thing for us to do, but it represents an important opportunity for Bedrock to be a leader in sustainable efforts going forward.”

“Our commitment to going green will not only reduce greenhouse gases regionally, but better support our local community, benefit our tenants, and will enhance our ability to attract quality tenants,” she said.

As part of its Sustainability Strategy, Bedrock will announce additional green initiatives throughout the year. These initiatives will focus on the topics of waste, mobility, water, and energy.

For more information on Bedrock’s MIGreenPower Commitment, visit www.migreenpower.com.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.