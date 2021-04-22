(CBS DETROIT) – New information in the departure of former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon.
A Michigan House Committee is ordering Gordon to testify about his separation agreement with the state.
The subpoena came earlier Thursday from the House Oversight Committee.
The subpoena came earlier Thursday from the House Oversight Committee.

All six Republicans voted in favor of it, with all three democrats voting against it.
Gordon abruptly resigned back in January and received a $155,000 separation deal.
It also originally included a confidentiality clause preventing him from speaking about his departure.
